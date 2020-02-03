Global  

Can this new drug cure coronavirus? Patient treated successfully

Khaleej Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Officials said the latest lab test has showed no trace of the virus in the patient's respiratory system.
Thai claim new drug treating coronavirus in woman 'successful'

