Coronavirus outbreak: Pakistan resumes flights to China

Khaleej Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
China has long been an all-weather ally of Pakistan.
News video: Chinese Virus Starts To Impact Global Business

Chinese Virus Starts To Impact Global Business 00:39

 Some companies have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in China could disrupt supply chains or hurt bottom lines. Reuters reports the news comes as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend flights. Electrolux said the epidemic could have a material impact if its Chinese suppliers were further...

Recent related news from verified sources

RwandAir suspends flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak

RwandAir has halted flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and spread to 18 countries.
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

U.S. whipping up panic over virus, China says, as Pakistan resumes flights

China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks...
Reuters


4rthright

Mohammad Waseem Qureshi Pakistan resumes China flights https://t.co/j9VFp6X7PC 2 minutes ago

THWRLDISMINE

Stella RT @khaleejtimes: #CoronavirusOutbreak: Pakistan resumes flights to China https://t.co/m5rpDXmhti #coronavirus https://t.co/OXn3lFJHGj 2 hours ago

RumaisaMohani

RM #coronavirus outbreak: 1: Pakistan resumes flights to China. 2: UAE suspends all flights to China except Beijing… https://t.co/S29IP37h31 2 hours ago

MagnoliaG2012

Magnolia Gallery Pakistan resumes China flights https://t.co/yvECuRjZ3J 2 hours ago

press_wing

Pure Breed Pakistan resumes flight operations to China amid coronavirus global outbreak https://t.co/AUmsQMFRAw 4 hours ago

PamelaHills2

Pamela Hills Pakistan resumes flight operations to China amid coronavirus global outbreak https://t.co/FrT1uyhCim 4 hours ago

TheFrontierPost

The Frontier Post Pakistan resumes China flight operations after three days amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/MCtCgZWSaM 11 hours ago

SirajMumin

Pakistani Hawk Amid the global outbreak of deadly novel #coronavirus, #Pakistan decided to resume its flight operations to #China… https://t.co/jtmoENidTN 11 hours ago

