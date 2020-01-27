Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > World Cancer Day: Kidwai to have a block for those who can afford to pay more

World Cancer Day: Kidwai to have a block for those who can afford to pay more

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Charges collected here will be double the existing cost of treatment at the institute
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan [Video]6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan . Veganism is a type of diet that excludes the consumption of any ingredients derived from animals. Although some may think being vegan is unnecessarily hard, there are..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published

Copy of: 6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan [Video]Copy of: 6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan

6 Health Benefits of Being Vegan . Veganism is a type of diet that excludes the consumption of any ingredients derived from animals. Although some may think being vegan is unnecessarily hard, there are..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.