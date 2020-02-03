Global  

Unexploded WWII bomb sparks evacuation in London’s Soho

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Police have cordoned off one of the busiest areas of central London after what’s thought to be an unexploded World War II bomb was dug up at a construction site. The Metropolitan Police force said “suspected World War II ordnance” was uncovered in Dean Street in Soho, an area packed with shops, […]
News video: Londoners seen evacuating after unexploded WW2 bomb found in Soho

Londoners seen evacuating after unexploded WW2 bomb found in Soho 00:17

 Police evacuated several buildings on Dean Street in Soho, London on Monday (February 3) after an unexploded World War 2 bomb was found.

London’s Soho evacuated after discovery of unexploded WWII bomb

Police have evacuated an area of Soho in central London following the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb.
Belfast Telegraph

