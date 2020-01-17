Global  

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a "technical issue", Spanish airport operator AENA said.
