Air Canada flight due to make emergency landing in Madrid

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

MADRID (AP) — Spain's port operator AENA says that an Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft is to make an emergency landing at the airport in Madrid Monday after reporting technical problems. The Toronto-bound flight AC837 departed from the Adolfo Suárez-Barajas international airport earlier in the day. An AENA spokeswoman said that the airline had requested […]


