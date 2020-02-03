Global  

U.K. to change rules for terror convicts after London stabbing

CBS News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
"I think the idea of automatic early release for people who obviously continue to pose a threat to the public has come to the end of its useful life," Prime Minister says.
The UK is to clamp down on people convicted of terror incidents being released early from prison, after two people were stabbed by a known Islamist attacker in south London on Sunday. Adam Reed..

Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules for terror convicts after a man released early from a jail term for Islamist-related terrorism...
