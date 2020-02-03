Global  

Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Michael "Mad Mike" Hoare, one of the most famous foreign mercenaries to have played a role in Africa's violent transition from colonial rule, has died aged 100.
JCBliss

JCBliss RT @dcexaminer: In 1981, Hoare tried but failed to overthrow Seychelles President France-Albert Rene, a radical socialist. After his team… 2 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 'Gentleman' with 'a bit of pirate thrown in': Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies at 100 https://t.co/8oCi2Btti0 #News… https://t.co/amlg3EIUNO 5 minutes ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner In 1981, Hoare tried but failed to overthrow Seychelles President France-Albert Rene, a radical socialist. After… https://t.co/NZwNn572c1 7 minutes ago

pchallinor

Philip Challinor It's sad, isn't it, that this is what chartered accountancy does to people https://t.co/k0kW8bN5Wz 8 minutes ago

npw99

Nicholas Walton The toughest chartered accountant in Africa. Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies in South Africa aged 100 https://t.co/D4UDatKwvV 8 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. ‘Gentleman’ with ‘a bit of pirate thrown in’: Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies at 100 | Washington Examiner https://t.co/j6nc4USVbz 9 minutes ago

drmartinking

dr martin king BBC News - Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100 https://t.co/4syIykYiiz 15 minutes ago

thomasamter

tamter Mercenary 'Mad Mike' Hoare dies aged 100 https://t.co/ruwLsYR3wx 15 minutes ago

