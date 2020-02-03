Shakira’s Tongue 'Dance' Was the Star of the Super Bowl

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Shakira's Tongue Was the Real MVP of the Super Bowl Halftime Show Cat's got our tongue! On Sunday night, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took us to church with their unbelievable performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The...

E! Online 19 hours ago



Jennifer Lopez, Shakira sizzle together at Super Bowl LIV halftime show *Washington D.C.:* Shakira along with several backup dancers opened the 'Super Bowl LIV' halftime show before she performed 'Empire'. According to Fox News,...

Mid-Day 13 hours ago





Tweets about this