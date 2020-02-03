Big Texodus RT @Tonyhkchow: This was a very good primer for the Iowa caucuses tonight. https://t.co/wXqAwUjfRb 5 minutes ago

John Garlock KTVO What you need to know for tonight's Iowa caucuses #ktvonews #iowacaucus #iowacaucuses https://t.co/Nypd8kCOus 9 minutes ago

Times of News Europe Iowa caucuses: What to expect from the 2020 Democratic candidates https://t.co/jvQwbTiZtc https://t.co/BKcS1uo42p 16 minutes ago

Global Issues Web Iowa caucuses: What to expect from the 2020 Democratic candidates https://t.co/WoW6I0JmFB https://t.co/tOUMJMUj09 25 minutes ago

Post of Asia Iowa caucuses: What to expect from the 2020 Democratic candidates https://t.co/LfCabQ22Rz https://t.co/y08EPkUKhr 28 minutes ago

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon Iowa caucuses: What to expect from the 2020 Democratic candidates The Democratic https://t.co/kOOfo6r4Eg 33 minutes ago

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Iowa caucuses: What to expect from the 2020 Democratic candidates: The Democratic field has gone from more than two do… 33 minutes ago