Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Johnny Depp Releases Audio Proving Amber Heard Was the Real Abuser in Their Relationship

Johnny Depp Releases Audio Proving Amber Heard Was the Real Abuser in Their Relationship

eBaums World Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Johnny Depp Releases Audio Proving Amber Heard Was the Real Abuser in Their RelationshipPeople were pretty quick to turn on Depp when it looked like he was the abuser. Will they do the same with Amber Heard?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amber admits hitting ex-husband Johnny Depp

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, who parted ways back in 2017 have again become the talk of the globe after their infamous divorce as a new audiotape...
IndiaTimes

Johnny Depp's lawyer says Amber Heard 'perpetrated serial violence' against ex-husband

Johnny Depp is standing by his accusations of abuse against Amber Heard after audio surfaced of them arguing about physical altercations in 2015.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheRadioHaven

radiohaven.com Breaking: Johnny Depp releases audio. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/Fxmse0RliP 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.