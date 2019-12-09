Global  

US constitution allows for socialists to be shot, claims Montana Republican

Independent Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Rodney Garcia could not cite the law allowing socialists to be shot or jailed
Montana lawmaker: Socialists should be shot or jailed

BILLINGS, Montana (AP) — The Montana Republican Party on Saturday condemned a comment made by a state GOP lawmaker who said the U.S. Constitution calls for...
Seattle Times

