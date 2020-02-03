Eminent man of letters George Steiner dead at age 90 Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — George Steiner, who became one of the world’s leading public intellectuals through his uncommon erudition, multilingual perspective and the provocative lessons he drew from his Jewish roots and escape from the Holocaust, died Monday. He was 90. His son, David Steiner, told The Associated Press that his father died at his […] 👓 View full article

