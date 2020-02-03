1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

Murat Ozlu RT @cnnbrk: One person is dead and five others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus, California Highway Patrol says https://t.co/s0H… 3 minutes ago

say it straight 1 dead, 5 wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting, suspect in custody https://t.co/JmdIQwijlG via @nbcnews #shooting 7 minutes ago

Gate 15 1 dead, 5 wounded in California Greyhound bus shooting, suspect in custody https://t.co/B4zJGQ3ifN via @nbcnews 8 minutes ago

Martini's & Margarita's 1 dead, 5 wounded in Greyhound bus shooting in California - CBS News https://t.co/bmzoq51rGO via @GoogleNews 11 minutes ago

The Press Democrat 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus headed to San Francisco https://t.co/71MhozsCHX https://t.co/WpmBnvtWhe 12 minutes ago

S. Meezy RT @SpokesmanReview: A gunman opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus as it was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco early Monday,… 15 minutes ago