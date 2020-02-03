Global  

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus in California

Japan Today Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard a packed Greyhound bus in Southern California early Monday, killing one passenger and wounding five others in a seemingly…
1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus In Central California

A gunman killed a 51-year-old woman from Colombia and wounded five others before dawn Monday on a packed Greyhound bus traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

One Dead, Five Injured In California Bus Shooting [Video]One Dead, Five Injured In California Bus Shooting

CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports on the shooting on a greyhound bus, where one person is dead and five others are wounded.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:13Published


Greyhound bus shooting: One dead, five injured in California

A suspect is in custody after a shooting on a Greyhound bus travelling from LA to San Francisco.
BBC News


