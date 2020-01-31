Global  

Wisconsin lawmakers at odds over Black History Month

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s black lawmakers are feuding with one of their white colleagues after he proposed celebrating Black History Month by recognizing white abolitionists rather than letting them choose their own honorees. Black History Month, an annual celebration of black people’s achievements throughout U.S. history, runs throughout February. The Wisconsin Legislature has traditionally […]
