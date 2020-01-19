Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe

Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe

FOXNews.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Iran has halted cooperation with Ukraine in its investigation of a down Ukrainian jetliner last month following the release of an audio clip that suggested Tehran knew its missiles brought down the passenger plane. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated [Video]Bodies of Ukrainian victims of Iran plane crash repatriated

Solemn ceremony at airport near Kyiv comes as Iran denies earlier reports it would send flight recorders to Ukraine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Iran denies plan to send flight recorders of downed plane [Video]Iran denies plan to send flight recorders of downed plane

Iran on Sunday denied earlier reports that a decision had been taken to send the downed plane's flight recorders to Ukraine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran plane downing: Iran ends co-operation with Ukraine

It comes after Ukrainian TV aired a leaked exchange between an Iranian pilot and air traffic control.
BBC News

Iran not sharing evidence from airline crash with Ukraine after audio leak: Iran official

Iran is no longer sharing evidence from the investigation into the Ukraine airliner crash with Ukraine after audio from the investigation was leaked by Ukrainian...
Reuters


Tweets about this

vinniekniffen

vin Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe https://t.co/KqPgHxrVjS 4 minutes ago

michaelmeans49

Michael Means #ORPUW Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe https://t.co/zJ1svwvEcS 5 minutes ago

judyann451

judyann451 Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe https://t.co/TMU3JlyRxB 9 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe https://t.co/gpYvCrMnP7 https://t.co/b89cmxzjfd 9 minutes ago

martel_al

Truth Nut ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @JimKlunk: Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe https://t.co/GN6kbVCbls #FoxNews 11 minutes ago

Norfolk_NC

Norfolk NewsChannel Norfolk News Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe - Fox News https://t.co/wAg1UQYWGe https://t.co/6TXVMBOzw7 14 minutes ago

_Raleigh_NC

Raleigh NewsChannel Raleigh News Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe - Fox News https://t.co/jqONDBi0nu https://t.co/Ve2qzsn4nh 14 minutes ago

weightlosscalc1

weightlosscalculator Iran ends cooperation with Ukraine on plane crash probe - Fox News https://t.co/piKiVhOhNU 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.