Gannon Stauch: 11-year-old Colorado boy still missing week after seen walking to friend's house Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

'My son is a very loving kid, he wouldn't want harm on anybody at all and it's so hard to think, "Why is this happening to him?"' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Gary RT @vtbirkenstock: Help! My 11 year old nephew is missing. Last seen (1/27)in Colorado Springs, CO. His name is Gannon Stauch - 5th Grad… 58 seconds ago Sally Wooten RT @CBSDenver: Searchers Look Again For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch https://t.co/isxuBesSLc https://t.co/prHDGnUEGz 17 minutes ago