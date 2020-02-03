Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Gannon Stauch: 11-year-old Colorado boy still missing week after seen walking to friend's house

Gannon Stauch: 11-year-old Colorado boy still missing week after seen walking to friend's house

Independent Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
'My son is a very loving kid, he wouldn't want harm on anybody at all and it's so hard to think, "Why is this happening to him?"'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gwb24

Gary RT @vtbirkenstock: Help! My 11 year old nephew is missing. Last seen (1/27)in Colorado Springs, CO. His name is Gannon Stauch - 5th Grad… 58 seconds ago

SallyWooten14

Sally Wooten RT @CBSDenver: Searchers Look Again For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch https://t.co/isxuBesSLc https://t.co/prHDGnUEGz 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.