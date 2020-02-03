NIH Says Experimental HIV Vaccine Has Been Found Ineffective

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Watch VideoOn Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health, announced it has ended an experimental HIV vaccine trial in South Africa.



The institute said an interim review of the HVTN 702 clinical trial showed the vaccine did not prevent HIV.



