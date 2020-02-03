Global  

NIH Says Experimental HIV Vaccine Has Been Found Ineffective

Newsy Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
NIH Says Experimental HIV Vaccine Has Been Found IneffectiveWatch VideoOn Monday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a part of the National Institutes of Health, announced it has ended an experimental HIV vaccine trial in South Africa. 

The institute said an interim review of the HVTN 702 clinical trial showed the vaccine did not prevent HIV. 

The trial...
News video: NIH Says Experimental HIV Vaccine Has Been Found Ineffective

NIH Says Experimental HIV Vaccine Has Been Found Ineffective 01:26

 An interim review of a clinical trial in South Africa showed the vaccine had virtually no impact on infection rates.

