Firebrand talk show host Rush Limbaugh says he has cancer

Conservative radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh disclosed Monday he has "advanced lung cancer" but vowed to continue with his show as he undergoes treatment. Limbaugh, known as a provocateur…

