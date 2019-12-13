PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror Convicts

Dan Hall RT @Femi_Sorry: The year is 2050... We've had 40 straight years of Conservative government, and Boris Johnson is still blaming new Tory aus… 9 minutes ago sid RT @NBCNews: British PM Johnson said Monday that the automatic early release of convicted terrorism offenders from prison must end after an… 11 minutes ago Glenn Gray RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was time to take action over the early prison release of those convicted of… 21 minutes ago Moritz Michelson🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @Algemeiner: British PM Boris Johnson vowed to end the early release of convicted terrorists after an Islamist attacker stabbed two peop… 31 minutes ago Ömer Savaş Özgün RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to end the early release of convicted terrorists after an Islamist militant stabbed… 41 minutes ago Dan Cole Do something ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ These ten convicted extremists are due for automatic early release within MONTHS... so… https://t.co/hslJpwnkyq 1 hour ago politicalscouser RT @nomadic_hermit: These ten convicted extremists are due for automatic early release within MONTHS... so will Boris Johnson's belated law… 1 hour ago Joe Pranaitis RT @Saudi_Gazette: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted to overhaul the automatic early release of terror convicts after a s… 1 hour ago