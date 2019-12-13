Global  

PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror Convicts

Monday, 3 February 2020
PM Boris Johnson: End Early Release For Terror ConvictsWatch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it's "time to take action" to end early release for people convicted of terror offenses.

The announcement comes in response to a knife attack Sunday in London where three people were injured. Police were following the attacker on foot as part of a "proactive...
 It follows a recent terror attack by a man recently released early from prison.

