German Dude Makes Virtual Traffic Jams on Google Maps by Using 99 Smartphones in a Handcart

eBaums World Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
German Dude Makes Virtual Traffic Jams on Google Maps by Using 99 Smartphones in a HandcartHe got entire roads in his path to empty out as drivers were redirected by Google.
