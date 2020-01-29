Trump Impeachment Trial: Forceful Closing Arguments For Conviction And Acquittal

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





U.S. House Democrats prosecuting the



Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead House manager prosecuting Trump on two articles of... By Ken BredemeierU.S. House Democrats prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald Trump and his defense team offered forceful closing arguments Monday at his Senate trial, even as his acquittal remains all but certain.Congressman Adam Schiff, the lead House manager prosecuting Trump on two articles of 👓 View full article

