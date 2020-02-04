Global  

Iowa Democrats begin caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump election challenger

Reuters India Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
- Iowa Democrats began meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a November election challenger to Republican U.S. President Donald Trump.
News video: In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties

In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties 03:21

 As the Iowa caucus gets underway, two residents had a more difficult time choosing their political party rather than picking a candidates.

Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us' [Video]Amid delay of Iowa results, Klobuchar tells voters 'join us'

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar gives a speech during a delay in the results of the Iowa caucus, telling American voters "join us because we are going to be here, it looks like, a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published

No Official Results Yet From Iowa Caucus [Video]No Official Results Yet From Iowa Caucus

The state Democratic Party said it's taking quality control measures because the integrity of the results is paramount.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:28Published


Iowa Democrats conduct caucus meetings, kicking off search for Trump 2020 challenger

- Iowa Democrats were meeting at caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off what could be a bruising months-long national nominating fight to choose a...
Reuters Also reported by •Business WireCBC.ca

Analysis: Democrats in disarray as uncertainty plagues first voting of 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa – Democrats spent a year evaluating a record-large field of presidential candidates, all in search of someone they believed could beat...
Seattle Times

AltemusFrances

Frances Altemus RT @ReutersPolitics: Iowa Democrats kick off what could be a bruising nominating process when they gather at caucus sites around the state … 35 minutes ago

SueMattlage

Sue Mattlage RT @FOX4: Three hours after the Iowa caucuses started, there are no results in from the state Democratic party. Widespread reports of tech… 43 minutes ago

WisdomChannel

MetricSmart It's Going to be a Long Night - Beating Trump was the prime consideration for voters as they entered the caucus, wi… https://t.co/A813ey7IPe 1 hour ago

mb_farley

Michael Farley @shawnsebastian @BernieSanders @ewarren @PeteButtigieg My God, what a stupid system. Iowa Democrats need to ditch t… https://t.co/S4Ruvi6FQC 1 hour ago

TexasJack19

Texas Jack RT @FOX4: Multiple reports that members of various Democratic presidential campaigns are being summoned to a meeting with the Iowa state De… 1 hour ago

Majax16

Majax🏳️‍🌈 @CNN To. Perez needs to FINALLY listen to Democrats. Makes ZERO sense to have first caucus in Iowa (or even has cau… https://t.co/98WQqYeAlz 1 hour ago

sgallman

Stephanie Gallman RT @betsy_klein: As some on political Twitter begin to write the Iowa caucus obituary, worth noting that this delay doesn't just impact Iow… 1 hour ago

ttcoolj

BLACK DOLPHIN's(KCFO Iowans begin caucus voting, may clarify Democratic field https://t.co/ZJ7vJO5tLb Fuck the Democrats and Crazy socialist's 1 hour ago

