Peter MacKay interview abruptly ends after question about tweet

CTV News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The public relations team for Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay abruptly ended an interview with CTV News after he was questioned about a tweet his team sent out concerning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses.
