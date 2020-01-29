Global  

News24.com | Bernie Sanders positive about Iowa caucus | Coronavirus death toll spikes: WATCH the top world news videos for today

News24 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
'I have a good feeling,' says Sanders as he awaits Iowa caucus results | China virus death toll rises above 420; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
News video: Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus

Iowa Students Get Ready for Their First Caucus 02:20

 Cheddar's Kristin Scholer talks to students in Iowa preparing for their first presidential caucuses.

Iowa Democrats caucus---in Tucson [Video]Iowa Democrats caucus---in Tucson

Satellite caucuses let traveling Iowans participate

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' [Video]Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:50Published


News24.com | Progress in fighting China virus | Trump Mideast peace plan: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Melbourne scientists have grown the coronavirus - ramping-up efforts to produce a vaccine | Trump, Netanyahu unveil peace plan; Palestinians balk; here are the...
News24

Coronavirus death toll hits 170 — live updates

As the World Health Organization prepares for an emergency meeting, countries are evactuating their citizens from the virus epicenter. Read the latest updates...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFrance 24IndiaTimesDNA

