Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus outbreak: Air India suspends flights to Hong Kong

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India suspends flights to Hong Kong

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Hong Kong reported its first death from coronavirus, the second outside mainland China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings'

Coronavirus death in Hong Kong, as China admits 'shortcomings' 04:50

 Death announced after China records biggest single-day increase in fatalities since outbreak began late last year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Hong Kong Closes 10 Of 13 Border Crossings With China To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Habitantes de Hong Kong previenen contagios de coronavirus [Video]Habitantes de Hong Kong previenen contagios de coronavirus

Habitantes de Hong Kong previenen contagios de coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India's special flight to depart from Delhi today, to fly Indians from Wuhan

*New Delhi:* Amid the scare caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, Air India will on Friday depart from Delhi to Wuhan for the evacuation of Indians...
Mid-Day

Coronavirus outbreak: Air India to suspend flights to Hong Kong

Hong Kong reported its first death from coronavirus, the second outside mainland China.
Khaleej Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kashfmohyudin

kashf rana RT @khaleejtimes: #Coronavirus outbreak: #HongKong reported its first death from #coronavirus, the second outside mainland #China. https:… 11 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #Coronavirus outbreak: #HongKong reported its first death from #coronavirus, the second outside mainland #China. https://t.co/K6KfkWnSrC 32 minutes ago

AjayStfc

Ajay Tiwari UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing, amid coronavirus outbreak – Times of India https://t.co/ZJO2fv0huD 10 hours ago

ImVinod529

Vinod Rathod RT @rameshlaus: Due to #CoronaVirus outbreak, India temporarily suspends e-visa for Chinese citizens.. Also, for other nationalities who… 10 hours ago

ForGod_Sake

P a n d a ✿ RT @carandbike: The Coronavirus outbreak could see Chinese travellers being deported back to China from India, which could adversely affect… 16 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica Coronavirus Impact: India Suspends E-Visa for Chinese Citizens, Foreigners Living in China: New Delhi… 19 hours ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India Coronavirus outbreak: India suspends e-visa facility for Chinese citizens https://t.co/8FEAPbtEVg #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak 1 day ago

susanjminter

Susan J. Minter Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily suspends online visa for Chinese citizens - https://t.co/3h0gjl4nqg https://t.co/jocl48Vvz5 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.