Elderly coronavirus patients say goodbye at hospital in heartbreaking video

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Beijing: A heartbreaking video of two elderly coronavirus patients, who were in their 80s, saying goodbye to each other at the hospital is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus...
News video: Coronavirus: Patients arrive at new hospital

Coronavirus: Patients arrive at new hospital 02:48

 Coronavirus: Patients arrive at new hospital

China opens hospital for coronavirus built from scratch in two weeks

*Beijing:* Coronavirus patients arrived on Tuesday at a Chinese field hospital built from scratch in under two weeks at the frontline of the outbreak, state...
One of the UK coronavirus patients who was taken to Castle Hill Hospital is a student

One of the UK coronavirus patients who was taken to Castle Hill Hospital is a studentIt has been revealed that one of the two confirmed coronavirus patients in the UK is a student in Yorkshire
