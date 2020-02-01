Elderly coronavirus patients say goodbye at hospital in heartbreaking video

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus... Beijing: A heartbreaking video of two elderly coronavirus patients, who were in their 80s, saying goodbye to each other at the hospital is doing the rounds on the internet.The video of the elderly couple was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, "What does a couple mean? Two elderly patients of #coronavirus 👓 View full article

