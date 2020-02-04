EU–France-Holocaust Survivor

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
DRANCY, France (AP) — The girls and boys in the room were just a little older than Victor Perahia was when he was finally freed in 1945, his body wracked with tuberculosis and typhus, his mind anguished by the suffering and death he had seen. After 40 years of self-imposed silence, he now returns time […]
