Northwestern in Qatar cancels Mashrou' Leila talk after backlash

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
University moves event with Lebanese indie pop band to US after anti-gay backlash prompts 'safety concerns'.
Northwestern U Qatar campus cancels Lebanese band after anti-gay backlash

Northwestern U Qatar campus cancels Lebanese band after anti-gay backlashAfter hostile online comments against Mashrou' Leila's appearance, Northwestern said it had mutually agreed with the band to move the event to its US campus. ;
Jerusalem Post

U.S. university in Qatar cancels Lebanese band talk after anti-gay backlash

Event featuring Mashrou' Leila moved to Illinois amid 'safety concerns for the band and our community,' university says
Haaretz


Tweets about this

dalliasd

dalliasd RT @AJEnglish: Northwestern University in Qatar cancels Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila after anti-gay backlash prompt's 'safety concerns' htt… 3 minutes ago

mfnid

Muhammad Farizka Nugraha RT @AJENews: Northwestern University in Qatar cancels talk by Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila after backlash https://t.co/RWmZEtyfkF https://t… 18 minutes ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Northwestern in Qatar cancels Mashrou’ Leila talk after backlash | News – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/SHrVPe58zZ https://t.co/EjEXd0qUAg 20 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Northwestern in Qatar cancels Mashrou' Leila talk after backlash https://t.co/TJiwPoPJnK https://t.co/XFMclOMByM 33 minutes ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News Northwestern in Qatar cancels Mashrou' Leila talk after backlash https://t.co/XdC8fjUcdF 35 minutes ago

Welshbeard

Glyn ap Myfyr Doha, Qatar : Northwestern University cancels Mashrou' Leila talk after homophobic backlash prompts 'safety concern… https://t.co/642dAG94Si 42 minutes ago

AJEnglish

Al Jazeera English Northwestern University in Qatar cancels Lebanese band Mashrou' Leila after anti-gay backlash prompt's 'safety conc… https://t.co/h4qFwfW1kL 43 minutes ago

objectivepress

Kourosh Maheri Northwestern in Qatar cancels Mashrou’ Leila talk after backlash https://t.co/WujvoW7AkA 45 minutes ago

