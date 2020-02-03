One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime, says WHO report

Global  

*United Nations:* India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease. Ahead of the World Cancer Day on Tuesday, WHO and its specialized...
 Today marks the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day, a day created to raise awareness about this devastating disease. Here are some facts about cancer you might not know and a reminder that together we can create a cancer-free future.

One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime: WHO

India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report by WHO, which said that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduKhaleej Times

Cancer is killing India's economy too

Lip and oral cancers dominate lost productivity in India - at $740 million - due to the rampant use of tobacco among Indians
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

