One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime, says WHO report
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () *United Nations:* India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease. Ahead of the World Cancer Day on Tuesday, WHO and its specialized...
