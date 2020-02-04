News24.com | Impeachment trial hangs over Trump state of union speech

Global  

Impeachment trial hangs over Trump state of union speech

Tuesday, 4 February 2020
America's divisions will enter into burning focus Tuesday when President Donald Trump delivers the annual State of the Union speech to Congress, just ahead of his expected acrimonious impeachment acquittal.
WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4

WEB EXTRA Eye on the Day Feb 4 01:21

 EYE ON THE DAY: a delay in results at the Iowa caucuses, President Trump will deliver the State of the Union ahead of what's likely the final Senate impeachment vote, and Hamilton heads to movie theaters. Will you go see the film?

Democrats make last-ditch plea to convict Trump in Senate trial

Even with acquittal seemingly assured, the Democrats prosecuting U.S. President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial unleashed a blistering attack on him on Monday with a forceful appeal for..

Whitmer to deliver State of the Union response at East Lansing High School

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address at East Lansing High School.

Dogged by impeachment, Trump goes head to head with Congress in big speech

With the impeachment drive against him ebbing, U.S. President Donald Trump will face his Democratic accusers on Tuesday night at a State of the Union speech...
Reuters

What to Expect Ahead of Trump's State of the Union Address

President Trump will speak in front of a joint session of Congress the day before the Senate is expected to acquit him in the impeachment trial.
NYTimes.com

