Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Royal Caribbean cancels eight China cruises on coronavirus fears

Royal Caribbean cancels eight China cruises on coronavirus fears

Reuters India Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has canceled eight cruises out of China through March 4 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the world's second-largest economy, the company said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises because of the Coronavirus Outbreak 00:57

 Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on Royal Carribean’s latest canceled cruises due to coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears [Video]Chinese bride has visa cancelled days after India wedding due to coronavirus fears

A Chinese woman who came to India to get married was forced to leave just two days later as authorities cancelled her visa due to her nationality and fears from the ongoing coronavirus..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published

Plane evacuates US citizens from China [Video]Plane evacuates US citizens from China

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention works to calm fears of coronavirus as American citizens evacuated from virus-stricken China needed to pass two screenings to board the U.S. government..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Royal Caribbean Cancels 8 Cruises Out Of China Over Coronavirus Fears

Royal Caribbean announced it has canceled eight cruises out of China through March 4th because of the coronavirus.
cbs4.com

Royal Caribbean sees profit hit after cancelling three cruises amid coronavirus outbreak

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said on Wednesday its 2020 earnings would be hurt after it canceled three trips of its China-based cruise liner following discussions...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.