Canada aims to evacuate citizens from China on Thursday: source

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Canada aims to evacuate some 300 of its citizens on Thursday from the quarantined Chinese city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, a government source said, though the planned flight was still awaiting final Chinese approval.
