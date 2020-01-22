Global  

Most Canadian households will get more than they pay from carbon tax: PBO

CTV News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A new analysis by Parliament's budget watchdog has found that most households in provinces where the federal carbon tax applies will receive more money back in rebates than they will pay through the scheme -- just not as much as projected last year.
