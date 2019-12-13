Shannen Doherty says she is battling stage 4 breast cancer
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Shannen Doherty is battling a recurrence of breast cancer that has progressed to stage four, telling fans “it’s a bitter pill to swallow.” “I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us […]
Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum decided to make the announcement before details were leaked to the press. Shannen Doherty, via 'ABC News' The actress publicly shared her treatment process after she was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in...