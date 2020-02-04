Global  

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A German court on Tuesday ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a member of the local Jewish community that it was defamatory and should be removed.
German court rules medieval antisemitic sculpture can stay on church

German court rules medieval antisemitic sculpture can stay on churchThe court case comes amid a national debate in Germany about rising anti-Jewish hate, after an antisemitic gunman killed two people near a synagogue in the...
Jerusalem Post

Germany: Court rules anti-Semitic art can remain on church facade

A county court ruled that the offensive medieval artwork is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site and cannot be touched. The Stadtkirche in WIttenberg was the...
Deutsche Welle

