News24.com | Lesotho first lady charged with killing PM's ex-wife

News24 Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Lesotho police have charged first lady Maesaiah Thabane with murder for her alleged links to the brutal 2017 killing of the prime minister's previous wife.
Lesotho's first lady to be charged with killing PM's former wife

Police say Maesaiah Thabane will be charged with murder in connection with 2017 killing of prime minister's ex-wife.
Al Jazeera

Sanders acknowledges criticism, while saying his wife ‘would make a great first lady.’

Bernie Sanders poked fun at himself by saying that although some might not want him to be president, his wife would make a great first lady.
NYTimes.com

