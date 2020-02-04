Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Hong Kong sees first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike

Hong Kong sees first coronavirus death as hospital workers strike

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Health officials said the victim's condition suddenly worsened overnight Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city

Hong Kong residents queue for protective masks as first death from coronavirus reported in the city 00:43

 As coronavirus spreads across the globe, residents in Hong Kong were seen queuing for protective masks today (February 4). On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak and health authorities confirmed two new cases, bringing the city's total to 17.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Hospital Workers Strike Over Coronavirus

Over 7,000 workers joined the strike Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border [Video]Coronavirus: Pressure grows for Hong Kong to close border

Hong Kong has recorded its first death from the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong reports first coronavirus death as hospital workers escalate strike

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 39-year-old male who had been suffering from an underlying illness and had visited China's Wuhan...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentNews24France 24NewsyNYTimes.comTerra Daily

China virus claims second life off mainland, hits supply chains

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from a fast-spreading outbreak that has killed 427 people and...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.