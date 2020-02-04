Global  

President Trump calls Iowa caucuses 'unmitigated disaster'

SBS Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump gloated over the "unmitigated disaster" of the Democrats' failure to release results from the Iowa caucuses, while his allies fuelled conspiracy theories.
News video: Trump slams Democrats for 'unmitigated disaster' in Iowa

 President Trump on Tuesday slammed the Iowa Democratic Party's botched handling of their caucus on Twitter. As of early Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party had still not released the results.

President Donald Trump Wins Iowa’s Republican Caucuses [Video]President Donald Trump Wins Iowa’s Republican Caucuses

Trump won with 97% percent of the votes, Kim Johnson reports (1:14). WCCO 4 News At Noon – February 4, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:14Published

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' [Video]Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies'

Iowa Caucuses Results Delayed Due to 'Inconsistencies' The Iowa Democratic Party made the decision to delay the results on Monday night. Party officials stated the results would be released..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published


Trump easily wins Iowa Republican caucuses

President Trump easily defeated his primary rivals in Monday’s Iowa Republican caucuses, in the first indication that those attempting to take on the president...
FOXNews.com

Trump calls Iowa caucuses an 'unmitigated disaster'

President Trump blasted Democrats after Monday's Iowa caucuses resulted in chaos and a failure to determine a winner even by Tuesday morning.
FOXNews.com


greeenorg

greeen President Trump calls Iowa caucuses 'unmitigated disaster' - https://t.co/Ifl6wUszAR 4 minutes ago

NellieVega323l

Nellie Vega323 RT @politico: President Trump tweeted that the only real winner from last night's Iowa caucuses was himself https://t.co/67sqH9398t 32 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News US President Donald Trump gloated over the "unmitigated disaster" of the Democrats' failure to release results from… https://t.co/p4nEXt4p4V 40 minutes ago

rickdanna4719

Richard Danna How long til President Trump is blamed for rhe Iowa democrats caucus boo doggle? And then how long til Schiff ann… https://t.co/LzJJ1sLMBa 2 hours ago

PayneReports

Alex Payne President Trump defends Iowa’s first in the nation status, but calls out the Democratic Party for Caucus Night prob… https://t.co/UZ1Bj6fRZS 2 hours ago

capitolwhip

Capitol Whip President Trump said he would seek to maintain Iowa's status as the first state to vote in presidential nominating… https://t.co/HPvDTj009j 3 hours ago

Dumontherium

Théo RT @AFP: #BREAKING US President Trump calls no-winner-yet Iowa Democratic caucus 'unmitigated disaster' https://t.co/MJkHq3lT6P 3 hours ago

anelo8

Anelo8 Trump calls Iowa caucuses an 'unmitigated disaster' IMPEACHED!! PRESIDENT!! 4 hours ago

