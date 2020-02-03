Global  

Trump Filmed Goofing Off and Disrespecting the National Anthem

eBaums World Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Trump Filmed Goofing Off and Disrespecting the National AnthemThe President of the United States was filmed goofing off and pretending to conduct an orchestra while not putting his hand over his heart during the national anthem.
News video: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl 01:13

 Jay-Z and Beyoncé Criticized For Sitting During the National Anthem at Super Bowl The couple faced backlash after TMZ released footage of the couple sitting as Demi Lovato performed the 'Star Spangled Banner' at Super Bowl LIV. Their decision to remain seated came as a surprise as the rapper...

Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy [Video]Trump’s National Anthem Hypocrisy

At his super bowl party, President Donald Trump appeared to be goofing off during the national anthem, even though he has criticized those who disrespect the anthem.

Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl [Video]Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl

Demi Lovato Says She 'Blacked out' During Her Appearance at the Super Bowl She had the honor of singing the National Anthem before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco..

Al Sharpton Rips Trump For Anthem Video: ‘Kaepernick Did Not Mock the National Anthem. This Was a Mockery’

Al Sharpton ripped President Donald Trump over a video of Trump clowning around at a Super Bowl party during the national anthem, comparing him unfavorably to...
Trump Called Out for Video Showing Him Joking Around, Pretending to Conduct the Band During National Anthem

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked athletes who protest police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem, was caught on video at...
