U.S. deploys 'more survivable' low-yield nuclear weapon for launch from submarines

Reuters Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Defense Department said on Tuesday the Navy had fielded a low-yield submarine-launched ballistic missile warhead, something the Pentagon believes is needed to deter adversaries like Russia but which critics say lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons.
U.S. makes first major addition to its nuclear arsenal in decades

Experts differ on whether the "low-yield" long-rangre missile for submarines makes nuclear war more or less likely
CBS News

