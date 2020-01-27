Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () The new coronavirus in China has spread at an alarming rate, unsettling citizens and epidemiologists alike. It poses substantial challenges for our modern way of life – and threatens our globalized world where it is most vulnerable.
Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259. The epidemic has led to mass...
The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus threatens to derail a fragile stabilisation in the world economy, which had appeared poised to benefit from the phase one... Bangkok Post Also reported by •Newsmax •CBS News