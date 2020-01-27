Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat

Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat

Spiegel Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly ThreatThe new coronavirus in China has spread at an alarming rate, unsettling citizens and epidemiologists alike. It poses substantial challenges for our modern way of life – and threatens our globalized world where it is most vulnerable.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount 00:36

 Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll from the spreading Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has risen to 259. The epidemic has led to mass...

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Declares Global Health Emergency [Video]WHO Declares Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organization says the deadly Wuhan coronavirus that originated in China is now a “global health emergency”.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:08Published

Cruise Ship with 6,000 Passengers Stranded Over Possible Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cruise Ship with 6,000 Passengers Stranded Over Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

Authorities all over the world are taking action to halt the spread of the deadly illness. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Virus poses new threat to world economy

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus threatens to derail a fragile stabilisation in the world economy, which had appeared poised to benefit from the phase one...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS News

Coronavirus Outbreak Makes 8-Year-Old Game ‘Plague Inc.’ Go Viral

While China is trying to control the Coronavirus outbreak, the rest of the world is trying different methods to get some information on the threat. Plague Inc.,...
Fossbytes Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FWWinterberg

Franz W.Winterberg Will Sniffle Become a Flu for World Economy?: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat https://t.co/XdhPzMyLIk via @derspiegel 18 minutes ago

richard_of_yore

ℜ𝔦𝔠𝔥𝔞𝔯𝔡 𝔬𝔣 𝔜𝔬𝔯𝔢 The coronavirus will it become a bad dose of the flu for the World Economy? It has made Globalization a deadly thre… https://t.co/5nMBUkG4iO 53 minutes ago

Bala_Solicitor

Dylan Edwards RT @SPIEGEL_English: Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat https://t.co/lQyeuQANah https://t.… 56 minutes ago

Deutschland_BRD

Deutschland Germany Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat https://t.co/s1qf68HNgO https://t.co/gJo5jQwu2L 2 hours ago

SPIEGEL_English

SPIEGEL English Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat https://t.co/lQyeuQANah https://t.co/1ewMZUv7VV 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat: The new coronavirus in China h… https://t.co/2aGveThNUY 2 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat https://t.co/5VzgslbDbh https://t.co/35OAI82gOq 2 hours ago

MeisterWarti

Meister-Warti Infecting the World Economy: How the Coronavirus Made Globalization a Deadly Threat https://t.co/6a4kMtgB8e https://t.co/cykzMZ0Vm3 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.