Muddling Democrats: Chaos In The Iowa Caucus – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Whatever the claims by the Democratic pollsters on the ground, the party has all the work to do ahead of selecting a candidate to make a fist of it come November. Pity for them, then, that the opening in Iowa proved to be a spectacular shambles, notably for those obsessed with the live news cycle. The Iowa Democrats claimed that...
News video: Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night

Chaos On Iowa Caucus Night 02:26

 This morning, we'd normally be reporting the results from last night's Iowa caucuses, but they're still not available due to some big glitches. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates claimed momentum and plowed ahead..

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are the initial leaders of the Iowa Democratic caucuses with 62 percent of precincts reporting.

Trump blasts Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucus challenge

President Donald Trump branded the Democratic Party's chaotic effort in Iowa to begin choosing an election challenger as an "unmitigated disaster" on Tuesday...
Reuters India

Democrats scramble for support in Iowa ahead of caucus

With just three days until the Iowa caucus, the 2020 Democrats not participating in the impeachment trial of President Trump scramble for public attention. Ed...
CBS News


