Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses

Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is doubling the already massive amount of money he will spend on advertising, an effort to lift his Democratic presidential bid and capitalize on the chaotic outcome of Monday’s Iowa caucuses. “After more than a year of this primary, the field is as unsettled as ever. No one has […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Controlled Chaos In Iowa Caucuses

Controlled Chaos In Iowa Caucuses 03:36

 CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov was on the ground for the caucuses in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chaos And Confusion Reign At Iowa Caucuses [Video]Chaos And Confusion Reign At Iowa Caucuses

Natalie Brand reports on issues with results leaving Democratic presidential candidates in limbo after Iowa Caucuses (2-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:08Published

Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco [Video]Iowa Dem Blame Coding Issue For Caucus Fiasco

The Democratic party is in chaos after the disastrous Iowa Caucuses. On Tuesday morning the Iowa Democratic party revealed what they think caused the fiasco. The app being used to tally and report Iowa..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What happens after Iowa? Questions abound after caucus chaos

The political universe has been turned upside down by the failure of the Iowa caucuses. Traditionally the event provides the first concrete tally after months of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

Iowa caucuses in chaos as Democrats' vote results are delayed; Trump campaign suggests caucuses are 'rigged'


FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheWorldnews143

The World News Bloomberg Doubles Ad Spending After Chaos of Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/mKeJrAonk1 https://t.co/Qxx83sYn8J 2 minutes ago

MariaESalinas

Maria Elena Salinas Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses (from @AP) https://t.co/vmLir71PvI 4 minutes ago

3NewsNowOmaha

3NewsNow Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is doubling the already massive amount of money he will spend on advertising, an effo… https://t.co/KfJjg1yKe1 4 minutes ago

bajanpatrick

Pat Wilson Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses https://t.co/NFl0JwdYPx 6 minutes ago

AmyMWilson88

Amy Wilson "Bloomberg Doubles Ad Spending After Chaos of Iowa Caucuses" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/U3bpFh3IPJ 13 minutes ago

kenkircher1

Party of One 💔 🐱 🛶 🚭 🌊 RT @Ed2020Bloomberg: Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses https://t.co/ma67q4TcK8 14 minutes ago

VINNews

VosIzNeias Bloomberg Doubles Ad Spending After Chaos Of Iowa Caucuses https://t.co/541nwJt11v 14 minutes ago

AnnCart66912193

Ann Carter Bloomberg doubles ad spending after chaos of Iowa caucuses https://t.co/9xWUYVi52t 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.