Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet

Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet

FactCheck.org Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Omar’s State of the Union Trivia TweetDemocratic Rep. Ilhan Omar asked on Twitter: "Have we ever had an impeached President, deliver the State of the Union address while he is on trial in the Senate?" Answer: Yes. President Bill Clinton in 1999.

The post Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet appeared first on FactCheck.org.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

All Eyes To Be On Capitol Hill For President's State Of The Union Address [Video]All Eyes To Be On Capitol Hill For President's State Of The Union Address

CBS4's Debra Alfarone has the latest from Washington.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published

From homeless to the White House: How one local veteran got a second chance [Video]From homeless to the White House: How one local veteran got a second chance

Tony Rankin was invited to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and to to share his story ahead of Tuesday night's State of the Union Address.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:17Published


Tweets about this

GoHawkeyes13

KAT13 RT @factcheckdotorg: Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar asked on Twitter: “Have we ever had an impeached President, deliver the State of the Union… 2 hours ago

stop_fake_news_

stopfakenews Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar asked on Twitter: "Have we ever had an impeached President, deliver the State of the Uni… https://t.co/QFb52tmXdk 2 hours ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet https://t.co/SidLy9Cup4 https://t.co/fYHqKaCHIE 2 hours ago

sheryl992

Sherlynn Miller Omar's State of the Union Trivia Tweet https://t.co/Mm15kCb8pt via @factcheckdotorg 3 hours ago

noalternativef2

noalternativefacts Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet https://t.co/uQMXbzOTKg #FactCheck #AlternativeFacts 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.