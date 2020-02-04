Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar asked on Twitter: "Have we ever had an impeached President, deliver the State of the Union address while he is on trial in the Senate?" Answer: Yes. President Bill Clinton in 1999.



The post Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet appeared first on FactCheck.org. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar asked on Twitter: "Have we ever had an impeached President, deliver the State of the Union address while he is on trial in the Senate?" Answer: Yes. President Bill Clinton in 1999.The post Omar’s State of the Union Trivia Tweet appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

