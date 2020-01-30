Global  

Queen's University students wore surgical masks, drank Coronas at coronavirus-themed party: report

CTV News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A coronavirus-themed party was reportedly held at Queen’s University last weekend where students dressed in surgical masks and decorated the walls with biohazard signs.
News video: Princeton University Students Self-Quarantined Over Weekend Amid Coronavirus Fears

Princeton University Students Self-Quarantined Over Weekend Amid Coronavirus Fears 00:17

 The students returned from China in the last two weeks.

