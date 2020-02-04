Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tory MP apologizes after asking NDP MP if she's considered sex work

Tory MP apologizes after asking NDP MP if she's considered sex work

CTV News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Conservative MP Arnold Viersen asked NDP MP Laurel Collins if sex work is an "area of work" she has ever considered during a House of Commons debate on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Conservative MP apologizes after asking NDP MP whether she's 'considered' sex work

A Conservative MP has apologized after he asked an NDP MP whether she's considered sex work as part of a debate in the House of Commons about the Parole Board...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

RobertAWiseman

Robert Wiseman 🦂 RT @danharrisndp: Another great day for discourse... Tory MP apologizes after asking NDP MP if she's considered***work https://t.co/7xOa… 59 seconds ago

gail_sloane

Gail Sloane RT @raymatt53916310: Tory MP asks NDP MP if she ever 'considered'***work https://t.co/BHLDpHrEsc ...YOU CAN TAKE THE TORI OUT OF AN IDIO… 2 minutes ago

danharrisndp

Dan Harris Another great day for discourse... Tory MP apologizes after asking NDP MP if she's considered***work https://t.co/7xOarioSSp 2 minutes ago

raymatt53916310

ray matthews "ONE DAY AT A TIME" Tory MP asks NDP MP if she ever 'considered'***work https://t.co/BHLDpHrEsc ...YOU CAN TAKE THE TORI OUT OF AN I… https://t.co/Tpd9lDW1A0 11 minutes ago

vancouvernews

Vancouver Event News RT @CTVVancouver: The Tory MP asked B.C. NDP MP Laurel Collins if***work is an "area of work" she has ever considered during a House of… 14 minutes ago

quito_maggi

Quito Maggi @BeingElenaLA He apologized https://t.co/YaV7Oo4unx 15 minutes ago

tynning_sigrid

Sigrid Tynning RT @CTVNewsVI: Conservative MP Arnold Viersen asked Victoria's NDP MP Laurel Collins if***work is an "area of work" she has ever consider… 15 minutes ago

CTVNewsVI

CTV News VI Conservative MP Arnold Viersen asked Victoria's NDP MP Laurel Collins if***work is an "area of work" she has ever… https://t.co/WScOWVhF0O 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.