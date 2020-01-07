Man charged with breaking into nursing home, killing patient
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man broke into a Florida nursing home and suffocated a 95-year-old patient whose girlfriend he’d had a relationship with, police said. William Hawkins, 47, is charged with first-degree murder for the Jan. 5 slaying of Robert Morell, who was suffocated with a pillow as he slept by an intruder […]
