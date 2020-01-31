Global  

Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak for claiming to be Metis

CTV News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The Metis National Council says Sen. Lynn Beyak should consider resigning for reportedly claiming to be Metis because her parents adopted an Indigenous child.
Senate ethics committee recommending Lynn Beyak be suspended again

The Senate ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended a second time from the upper house because she failed to take her anti-racism...
CBC.ca


