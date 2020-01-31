Matt Rahrahwasere RT @willgoodon: Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak for claiming to be Metis - Winnipeg Free Press https://t.co/aApLPZfZmE 23 seconds ago Will Goodon ∞ Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak for claiming to be Metis - Winnipeg Free Press https://t.co/aApLPZfZmE 1 minute ago RSSFeedsCloud Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak for claiming to be Metis https://t.co/XBxbwSyb6U 3 minutes ago Good Egg RT @NEWS1130: The Metis National Council says Sen. Lynn Beyak should consider resigning for reportedly claiming to be Metis because her par… 3 minutes ago NEWS 1130 The Metis National Council says Sen. Lynn Beyak should consider resigning for reportedly claiming to be Metis becau… https://t.co/y6S3YBwSHc 13 minutes ago MB Metis Federation Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak https://t.co/zmmqxkyOso 15 minutes ago Winnipeg Free Press Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak https://t.co/75K4se7KA8 17 minutes ago Tom Megginson ⚡️adperson RT @timescolonist: Metis leader demands apology from Lynn Beyak for claiming to be Metis https://t.co/VlSDjMA7xL 34 minutes ago