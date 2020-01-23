Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tulsa searches for remains of victims of 1921 race massacre

Tulsa searches for remains of victims of 1921 race massacre

Seattle Times Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The city of Tulsa will conduct a test excavation at an area cemetery as part of an ongoing effort to find remains of victims of a 1921 race massacre, officials said. The test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery, planned for April, was announced during the city’s Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Mass graves committee meets today

Mass graves committee meets today 01:35

 Mass graves committee meets today

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Items From the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to be Donated [Video]Items From the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to be Donated

Items From the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to be Donated

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Remembering 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after selection of first African American police chief [Video]Remembering 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after selection of first African American police chief

Remembering 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre after selection of first African American police chief

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.